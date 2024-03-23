Menu
Slices
- Cheese$2.57
- Meat$3.09
- Specialty$3.60
- Vegetarian$3.09
Food Menu
Heroes
- Sirloin Steak Hero
8 oz. Grilled onions, green peppers, & aged Cheddar sauce$13.41
- Chicken Parm Hero
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano$9.28
- Meatball Parm Hero
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano$9.28
- Philly Cheesesteak Hero
Grilled onions, grilled peppers, & aged Cheddar sauce$9.28
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hero
Grilled onions, grilled peppers, & aged Cheddar sauce$9.28
- Housemade Pulled Pork Hero
With pickled onions, dill pickle chips, & ancho-chipotle dressing$9.28
- Grilled Chicken Hero
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo$9.28
- Fat Boy Hero
Crispy chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and applewood bacon with a ranch base$9.28
- Buffalo Chicken Hero
comes with romaine lettuce, buffalo chicken, and a choice of Blue cheese or Ranch$9.28
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Pike Deluxe Burger
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, grilled onions, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, bourbon sauce, & dill pickle$7.84
- Smokehouse Burger
Crispy onions, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ, & smoked mozzarella$7.73
- Pike Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, pickles, & pike sauce$7.22
- Classic Burger
With choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & pickles$4.12
- Patty Melt
Classic grilled cheese with signature burger patty, American cheese, & applewood smoked bacon$7.22
- Grilled Cheese
Add your choice of up to 3 different burger toppings$3.60
- Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich
Served on a toasted bun with dill pickle chips$7.22
- Sneaky Little Chicken Sandwich
Pike's spicy favs. Tossed in mango habanero spices and topped with pickles & pike sauce$7.53
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, & dill pickle chips$7.22
- BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on buttered bread$7.22
Everyday Special Meal Deal
- Classic Burger with Fries & Can of Soda$8.25
Fresh Salads
- House Salad
Romaine, cucumbers, pickled onions, grape tomatoes, carrot sticks, & black olives served with choice of dressing$7.22+
- Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parm, & croutons served with Caesar dressing on the side$7.22+
Wraps
- BLT Wrap
Applewood smoked bacon, fresh romaine, diced tomatoes, & mayo$9.28
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled marinated buffalo chicken, fresh romaine, & choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing$9.28
- Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Grilled peppers, grilled onions, & Cheddar cheese sauce$9.28
- Pulled Pork Wrap
Mozzarella provolone blend, pesto Parmesan, pickled onions, cucumbers, & fresh romaine$9.28
- Cheeseburger Wrap
Signature beef patty, french fries, lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles topped with mayo, mustard, & ketchup$9.28
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy lettuce, grilled marinated chicken, shaved Parmesan, garlic crouton, & Caesar dressing$9.28
- Fat Boy Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, & applewood smoked bacon topped with ranch dressing$9.28
- Kickin' Bourbon Wrap
Grilled chicken, smoked mozzarella, crispy romaine, dill pickle, frizzled onions, & kickin' bourbon drizzle$9.28
- Meatball Parm Wrap
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pecorino Romano$9.28
- Chicken Parm Wrap
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pecorino Romano$9.28
- Chicken Philly Wrap$9.28
Appetizers
- Jalapeño Poppers
With Cheddar cheese served with tomato sauce or sour cream$3.60+
- Soft Pretzel Sticks
5 pieces. Served with cheese sauce$8.25
- Zucchini Fries
Breaded & fried golden, served with tomato sauce$6.18+
- Cheesy Quesadilla
Cheddar & Monterey Jack$8.25
- Pike Dunkers
Fresh baked cheesy & garlicy breadsticks served with tomato dipping sauce$7.73
- Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Served with choice of dipping sauce$6.70+
- Fried Mushrooms
Served with tomato sauce$3.60+
- Mozzarella Sticks
Served with tomato sauce$3.60+
- Onion Rings
Served with tomato sauce$6.18+
- Mixed Basket
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, onion rings, zucchini fries, & fried mushrooms served with tomato sauce$12.38
- Mac 'n Cheese Bites$3.59+
Wings
- Boneless Wings$6.18+
- Wings$9.28+
Extra Crispy Fries
- Fries$3.81+
- Cheddar Cheese Fries
Topped with scallions$4.84+
Dessert
- Fried Dough Bites
Coated with powdered sugar$5.15
- David's Cookies
2 pieces each$2.07
- Coffee Cake$2.07
- Lemon Cake$2.07
- Brownie$2.07
Kids Menu
- Kids Burger
Plain$4.12
- Grilled Cheese$3.60
- Mac N Cheese$3.09
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.25
Pizza Menu
Pike Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Cauliflower Crust
10" NY-style pizza with aged mozzarella$14.44
- 12" Gluten-Free Crust
12" NY-style pizza with aged mozzarella$15.48
- 12" Bacon Burger
Signature burger blend, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, & fresh scallions$15.48
- 12" BBQ Chicken
Aged mozzarella & grilled BBQ chicken$15.48
- 12" Bee Sting
NY-style pizza with pepperoni, hot honey, and a shake of oregano$16.51
- 12" Bourbon Street
Kickin' bourbon BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & frizzled onions$15.48
- 12" Buffalo Chicken
Pike's spicy favs. Aged mozzarella & grilled buffalo chicken$15.48
- 12" Carnivore
NY-style pizza with pinched sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and bacon$18.57
- 12" Chicken Parm
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano$15.48
- 12" Meatball Parm
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano$15.48
- 12"Ultra Thin Crust
Our classic NY style stretched extra thin & crispy$11.35
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Choice of ranch-style or New York-style with grilled chicken & bacon crumbles$15.48
- 12" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, & onions$15.48
- 12" Veggie
Green peppers, onions, black olives, & tomatoes$15.48
- 12" Smoke House
Aged smoked mozzarella, garlic, grilled onions, bacon, & scallions$15.48
- 12" White Pie
Aged mozzarella and ricotta cheeseOut of stock
- 12" Grilled Chicken Pizza$15.48
- 16" Bee Sting
NY-style pizza with pepperoni, hot honey, and a shake of oregano$20.64
- 16" White Pie
Aged mozzarella and ricotta cheeseOut of stock
- 16" Carnivore
NY-style pizza with pinched sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and bacon$27.87
- 16" Smoke House
Aged smoked mozzarella, garlic, grilled onions, bacon, & scallions$23.74
- 16" Chicken Parm
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano$23.74
- 16" Meatball Parm
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano$23.74
- 16" BBQ Chicken
Aged mozzarella & grilled BBQ chicken$23.74
- 16" Bourbon Street
Kickin' bourbon BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & frizzled onions$23.74
- 16" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, & onions$23.74
- 16" Ultra Thin Crust
Our classic NY style stretched extra thin & crispy$16.51
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Choice of ranch-style or New York-style with grilled chicken & bacon crumbles$23.74
- 16" Veggie
Green peppers, onions, black olives, & tomatoes$23.74
- 16" Bacon Burger
Signature burger blend, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, & fresh scallions$23.74
- 16" Grilled Chicken Pizza
Pike sauce base, aged mozzarella, grilled chicken, and pickles$23.74
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$22.99
Create Your Own Pizza
- 12" Cheese Pizza
Aged mozzarella$12.37
- 16" Cheese Pizza
Aged mozzarella$16.51
Stromboli
- Large Build Your Own Stromboli
Aged mozzarella and one choice of topping$25.80
- Small Build Your Own Stromboli
Aged mozzarella and one choice of topping$13.41
Pike Specials (Mon - Fri)
Specials Menu - Special - Mon Thru Fri
- 4 Classic Burgers & 4 Small Fries$20.64
Pike Specials (Mon, Wed)
Pizza Special Mon, Wed
- LG Cheese Pizza$12.38
Pike Specials (Sat, Sun)
Specials Menu - Special - Sat & Sun
- 1 Large Cheese Pizza$25.80
- 4 Classic Burgers$25.80
Beverages
20oz Bottles
- Coke$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Sprite$2.25
- Dr. Pepper$2.25
- Root Beer$2.25
- Ginger Ale$2.25
- Minute Maid$2.25
- Pink Lemonade$2.25
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.25
- Minute Maid Apple Juice$2.25
- Powerade Mountain Berry Blast$2.25
- Powerade Fruit Punch$2.25
- Powerade Lemon-Lime$2.25
- Snapple Strawberry-Kiwi$2.25
- Snapple Lemon$2.25
- Snapple Peach$2.25
- Snapple Raspberry$2.25
- YOOHOO$2.50
- Water Bottle$1.25
2L
- Coke$3.25
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Root Beer$3.25
- Dr. Pepper$3.25
Can
- Coke$1.25
- Diet Coke$1.25
- Minute Maid Lemonade$1.25
- Dr. Pepper$1.25
- Red Bull$3.00
Extras
- HOT SAUCE$1.00
- MILD SAUCE$1.00
- BBQ SAUCE$1.00
- BOURBON SAUCE$1.00
- RANCH$1.00
- BLUE CHEESE$1.00
- ITALIAN DRESSING$1.00
- CAESAR DRESSING$1.00
- BALSAMIC DRESSING$1.00
- PIKE SAUCE$1.00
- MARINARA$1.00
- HONEY MUSTARD$1.00
- KETCHUP$0.50
- CHEESE SAUCE$1.00
- MAYO$0.50
- YELLOW MUSTARD$0.50
- PESTO- PARMESAN$1.00
- ANCHO-CHIPOTLE$1.00
- GARLIC PARM$1.00
- MANGO HABANERO$1.00
- BUFFALO GARLIC$1.00
- SWEET CHILI$1.00
- PIZZA DOUGH$4.00