Pike Pizza and Grill
Food Menu
Heroes
- Sirloin Steak Hero$13.41
8 oz. Grilled onions, green peppers, & aged Cheddar sauce
- Chicken Parm Hero$9.28
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- Meatball Parm Hero$9.28
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- Philly Cheesesteak Hero$9.28
Grilled onions, grilled peppers, & aged Cheddar sauce
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hero$9.28
Grilled onions, grilled peppers, & aged Cheddar sauce
- Housemade Pulled Pork Hero$9.28
With pickled onions, dill pickle chips, & ancho-chipotle dressing
- Grilled Chicken Hero$9.28
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Fat Boy Hero$9.28
Crispy chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and applewood bacon with a ranch base
- Buffalo Chicken Hero$9.28
comes with romaine lettuce, buffalo chicken, and a choice of Blue cheese or Ranch
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Pike Deluxe Burger$7.84
Topped with applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, grilled onions, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, bourbon sauce, & dill pickle
- Smokehouse Burger$7.73
Crispy onions, applewood smoked bacon, BBQ, & smoked mozzarella
- Pike Burger$7.22
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, pickles, & pike sauce
- Classic Burger$4.12
With choice of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & pickles
- Patty Melt$7.22
Classic grilled cheese with signature burger patty, American cheese, & applewood smoked bacon
- Grilled Cheese$3.60
Add your choice of up to 3 different burger toppings
- Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$7.22
Served on a toasted bun with dill pickle chips
- Sneaky Little Chicken Sandwich$7.53
Pike's spicy favs. Tossed in mango habanero spices and topped with pickles & pike sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.22
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, & dill pickle chips
- BLT Sandwich$7.22
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on buttered bread
Everyday Special Meal Deal
Fresh Salads
Wraps
- BLT Wrap$9.28
Applewood smoked bacon, fresh romaine, diced tomatoes, & mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.28
Grilled marinated buffalo chicken, fresh romaine, & choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- Philly Cheesesteak Wrap$9.28
Grilled peppers, grilled onions, & Cheddar cheese sauce
- Pulled Pork Wrap$9.28
Mozzarella provolone blend, pesto Parmesan, pickled onions, cucumbers, & fresh romaine
- Cheeseburger Wrap$9.28
Signature beef patty, french fries, lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles topped with mayo, mustard, & ketchup
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.28
Crispy lettuce, grilled marinated chicken, shaved Parmesan, garlic crouton, & Caesar dressing
- Fat Boy Wrap$9.28
Crispy chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, & applewood smoked bacon topped with ranch dressing
- Kickin' Bourbon Wrap$9.28
Grilled chicken, smoked mozzarella, crispy romaine, dill pickle, frizzled onions, & kickin' bourbon drizzle
- Meatball Parm Wrap$9.28
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pecorino Romano
- Chicken Parm Wrap$9.28
Tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, and pecorino Romano
- Chicken Philly Wrap$9.28
Appetizers
- Jalapeño Poppers$3.60+
With Cheddar cheese served with tomato sauce or sour cream
- Soft Pretzel Sticks$8.25
5 pieces. Served with cheese sauce
- Zucchini Fries$6.18+
Breaded & fried golden, served with tomato sauce
- Cheesy Quesadilla$8.25
Cheddar & Monterey Jack
- Pike Dunkers$7.73
Fresh baked cheesy & garlicy breadsticks served with tomato dipping sauce
- Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$6.70+
Served with choice of dipping sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$3.60+
Served with tomato sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$3.60+
Served with tomato sauce
- Onion Rings$6.18+
Served with tomato sauce
- Mixed Basket$12.38
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, onion rings, zucchini fries, & fried mushrooms served with tomato sauce
- Mac 'n Cheese Bites$3.59+
Extra Crispy Fries
Dessert
Pizza Menu
Pike Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Cauliflower Crust$14.44
10" NY-style pizza with aged mozzarella
- 12" Gluten-Free Crust$15.48
12" NY-style pizza with aged mozzarella
- 12" Bacon Burger$15.48
Signature burger blend, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, & fresh scallions
- 12" BBQ Chicken$15.48
Aged mozzarella & grilled BBQ chicken
- 12" Bee Sting$16.51
NY-style pizza with pepperoni, hot honey, and a shake of oregano
- 12" Bourbon Street$15.48
Kickin' bourbon BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & frizzled onions
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$15.48
Pike's spicy favs. Aged mozzarella & grilled buffalo chicken
- 12" Carnivore$18.57
NY-style pizza with pinched sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and bacon
- 12" Chicken Parm$15.48
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- 12" Meatball Parm$15.48
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- 12"Ultra Thin Crust$11.35
Our classic NY style stretched extra thin & crispy
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.48
Choice of ranch-style or New York-style with grilled chicken & bacon crumbles
- 12" Supreme$15.48
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, & onions
- 12" Veggie$15.48
Green peppers, onions, black olives, & tomatoes
- 12" Smoke House$15.48
Aged smoked mozzarella, garlic, grilled onions, bacon, & scallions
- 12" White Pie$15.48Out of stock
Aged mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- 12" Grilled Chicken Pizza$15.48
- 16" Bee Sting$20.64
NY-style pizza with pepperoni, hot honey, and a shake of oregano
- 16" White Pie$19.61Out of stock
Aged mozzarella and ricotta cheese
- 16" Carnivore$27.87
NY-style pizza with pinched sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, and bacon
- 16" Smoke House$23.74
Aged smoked mozzarella, garlic, grilled onions, bacon, & scallions
- 16" Chicken Parm$23.74
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- 16" Meatball Parm$23.74
Homemade tomato sauce, aged mozzarella, & pecorino Romano
- 16" BBQ Chicken$23.74
Aged mozzarella & grilled BBQ chicken
- 16" Bourbon Street$23.74
Kickin' bourbon BBQ chicken, smoked mozzarella, dill pickle chips, & frizzled onions
- 16" Supreme$23.74
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, & onions
- 16" Ultra Thin Crust$16.51
Our classic NY style stretched extra thin & crispy
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.74
Choice of ranch-style or New York-style with grilled chicken & bacon crumbles
- 16" Veggie$23.74
Green peppers, onions, black olives, & tomatoes
- 16" Bacon Burger$23.74
Signature burger blend, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, & fresh scallions
- 16" Grilled Chicken Pizza$23.74
Pike sauce base, aged mozzarella, grilled chicken, and pickles
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$22.99
Create Your Own Pizza
Stromboli
Pike Specials (Sat, Sun)
Specials Menu - Special - Sat & Sun
Beverages
20oz Bottles
- Coke$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.25
- Sprite$2.25
- Dr. Pepper$2.25
- Root Beer$2.25
- Ginger Ale$2.25
- Minute Maid$2.25
- Pink Lemonade$2.25
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.25
- Minute Maid Apple Juice$2.25
- Powerade Mountain Berry Blast$2.25
- Powerade Fruit Punch$2.25
- Powerade Lemon-Lime$2.25
- Snapple Strawberry-Kiwi$2.25
- Snapple Lemon$2.25
- Snapple Peach$2.25
- Snapple Raspberry$2.25
- YOOHOO$2.50
- Water Bottle$1.25
Extras
- HOT SAUCE$1.00
- MILD SAUCE$1.00
- BBQ SAUCE$1.00
- BOURBON SAUCE$1.00
- RANCH$1.00
- BLUE CHEESE$1.00
- ITALIAN DRESSING$1.00
- CAESAR DRESSING$1.00
- BALSAMIC DRESSING$1.00
- PIKE SAUCE$1.00
- MARINARA$1.00
- HONEY MUSTARD$1.00
- KETCHUP$0.50
- CHEESE SAUCE$1.00
- MAYO$0.50
- YELLOW MUSTARD$0.50
- PESTO- PARMESAN$1.00
- ANCHO-CHIPOTLE$1.00
- GARLIC PARM$1.00
- MANGO HABANERO$1.00
- BUFFALO GARLIC$1.00
- SWEET CHILI$1.00
- PIZZA DOUGH$4.00